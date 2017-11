Nov 2 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG

* ‍ADJUSTS OUTLOOK​

* ‍BY END OF YEAR, GROUP IS SET TO INCREASE ORDER INTAKE COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍SINCE SOME ORDERS WERE APPROVED CONSIDERABLY LATER THAN ANTICIPATED​

* ‍IS THEREFORE EXPECTING A DECLINE IN SALES AND EBIT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​