BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY EBIT Up At CHF 13.9 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* FY SALES OF CHF 314.7 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: 248.5 MILLION, + 26.6%)

* FY ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 362.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 278.9 MILLION, + 29.9%)

* ORDER BACKLOG REACHED A RECORD CHF 195.7 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

* FY EBIT AT CHF 13.9 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 2.8 MILLION, + 396.4%)

* STARTED 2019 WITH A RECORD ORDER BACKLOG, PARTICULARLY AT MIKRON AUTOMATION

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTING A FURTHER RISE IN SALES AND PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)