Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* ENDS THE YEAR WITH 26.8% SALES GROWTH

* FY ORDER INTAKE ALSO CONTINUED TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY, REACHING A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 362.3 MILLION

* ANNUAL SALES OF CHF 315.2 MILLION

* FY RESULT IN THE ORDER OF CHF 12 MILLION (2017: CHF 1.2 MILLION)