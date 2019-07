BRIEF-Mikron Holding H1 EBIT Up At CHF 7.5 Mln

July 25 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* NET RESULT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 AT CHF 4.7 MILLION

* H1 IT INCREASED SALES BY 14% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 176.4 MILLION AND EBIT BY 25% TO CHF 7.5 MILLION

* ORDER INTAKE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WAS LOWER THAN RECORD PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (CHF 187.8 MILLION) AT CHF 163.9 MILLION

* EBIT OF CHF 7.5 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 6.0 MILLION, +25%)

* EXPECTS SALES FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE TO BE HIGHER THAN IN 2018 AND EBIT AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL