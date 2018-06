June 20 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* INCREASE IN SALES OF AROUND 25% FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018

* FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE, ANTICIPATES A RISE IN SALES OF BETWEEN 20 AND 30% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 3-5%

* H1 ORDER INTAKE ROSE SHARPLY COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)