Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* PRESENTS NEW GENERATION OF MACHINES AND ACQUIRES OWN SHARES

* TO ACQUIRE 400,000 (REPRESENTING 2.39% OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL) OF ITS OWN SHARES FROM VERAISON SICAV

* VERAISON SICAV WILL FALL BELOW THRESHOLD OF 10% OF VOTING RIGHTS