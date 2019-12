BRIEF-Mikron Holding Sees Negative Tax Effects To Reduce FY Profit After Taxes

Dec 12 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGHER SALES FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE THAN FOR 2018 AND EBIT AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* NEGATIVE TAX EFFECTS, HOWEVER, WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE PROFIT AFTER TAXES IN 2019

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SHORT-TERM RECOVERY IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND IN OPERATING RESULTS OF COMPANIES CONCERNED

* CAPITALIZED TAX LOSS CARRYFORWARDS MAY ALSO HAVE TO BE PARTIALLY WRITTEN DOWN IN 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* TAX EFFECTS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE PROFIT AFTER TAXES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR