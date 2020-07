July 2 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* TO SELL SUBSIDIARIES IN BERLIN AND LITHUANIA

* ON JULY 1, 2020, MIKRON SIGNED A SALES CONTRACT, WHICH ALSO INCLUDES SITE IN KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, WITH CALLISTA PRIVATE EQUITY, MUNICH

* CONTRACTUAL PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE SALE PRICE.