May 3 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP - ON APRIL 30, CO MADE A VOLUNTARY $25.0 MILLION PRINCIPAL PAYMENT ON CO’S 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING

* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP - CO IS COMMITTED TO AN ADDITIONAL MINIMUM PAY DOWN OF $50.0 MILLION ON 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY, FOR A TOTAL MINIMUM OF $100.0 MILLION