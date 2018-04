April 26 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* QTRLY SALES OF $310.4 MILLION INCREASED 8.8% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 3.3% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* FOR 2018,FREE CASH FLOW IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $45 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $298.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S