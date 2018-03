March 29 (Reuters) - Milan Station Holdings Ltd:

* ‍REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY HK$318.6 MILLION, DOWN 0.1%​

* MILAN STATION - LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR WAS APPROXIMATELY HK$80.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 10.9%