June 9 (Reuters) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INSTITUTED TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PLAN TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS - EXECUTIVE OFFICERS HAVE SIGNED AMENDMENTS TO THEIR EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS AGREEING TO A 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR A TERM OF 1 YEAR