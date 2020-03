BRIEF-Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.75

March 6 (Reuters) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS - TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 NODE-301 TRIAL OF ETRIPAMIL IN PATIENTS WITH PSVT EXPECTED IN MARCH

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF DEC. 31, 2019, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $119.8 MILLION VERSUS $86.0 MILLION AS OF DEC. 31, 2018

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.52 — REFINITIV IBES DATA