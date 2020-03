BRIEF-Milestone Pharma's Etripamil Misses Main Goal in Late-Stage Study

March 23 (Reuters) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PHASE 3 NODE-301 TRIAL OF ETRIPAMIL FOR AT-HOME ACUTE PSVT TREATMENT

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY MISSED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF MEAN TIME TO CONVERSION OF SVT TO SR OVER A FIVE-HOUR PERIOD FOLLOWING DOSING

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS - ETRIPAMIL SHOWED RAPID CONVERSION OF SVT TO SR DURING FIRST 45 MINUTES (P=0.02), CONSISTENT WITH ITS KNOWN PHARMACOLOGY

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY DEMONSTRATED A POSITIVE SAFETY PROFILE SHOWING ETRIPAMIL WAS WELL TOLERATED IN AT-HOME SETTING

* MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SMALL NUMBER OF PLACEBO PATIENTS AND PROLONGED EFFICACY MEASUREMENT PERIOD CONFOUNDED RESULTS

* MILESTONE - PLANS TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS WITH REGULATORS AND CONTINUE ITS FULL PSVT CLINICAL PROGRAM, INCLUDING NODE-301B, NODE-302 AND NODE-303