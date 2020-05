May 28 (Reuters) - MILIBOO SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GRANTING OF A STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN FOR EUR 4.4 MILLION ALLOWS TO SECURE ACTIVITIES

* AVAILABLE CASH AS OF MAY 28 AT EUR 8 MILLION

* MAIN OBJECTIVE IS TO IMPROVE MARKETING MARGIN AND TO REACH OPERATIONAL BALANCE

* HAS A GOOD STOCK LEVEL AND ITS TWO SHOPS HAVE REOPENED SINCE MAY 11