BRIEF-Miliboo Reports Satisfactory Stock Level And Appropriate Supply Channels

March 18 (Reuters) - Miliboo SA:

* ALL SERVICES, INCLUDING SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICE, REMAIN 100% MOBILIZED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR CHINESE SUPPLIERS HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED PRODUCTION AND THAT TO DATE THE CHINESE FACTORIES ARE PRODUCING UNDER NORMAL CONDITIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TWO PHYSICAL STORES IN PARIS AND LYON HAVE BEEN CLOSED SINCE MARCH 16 AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, THE STAFF OF THE SHOPS SUBJECT TO PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES

* HAVE A SATISFACTORY STOCK LEVEL AND APPROPRIATE SUPPLY CHANNELS TO DELIVER TO FRANCE, SPAIN AND ITALY, TO MEET DEMAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS AND WILL HOLD THE MARKET INFORMED OF ANY SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF THE SITUATION ON ITS ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: A DELIVERY SERVICE WITHOUT PHYSICAL CONTACT IS NOW ACTIVE ACROSS THE ENTIRE RANGE