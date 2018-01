Jan 29 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp:

* MILL ROAD CAPITAL II LP REPORTS 6.8 PERCENT STAKE IN PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP AS OF JAN 18 - SEC FILING

* MILL ROAD CAPITAL II LP SAYS ACQUIRED PERFORMANT FINANCIAL'S SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT COMMON STOCK REPRESENTS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Source text: (bit.ly/2Gr2gL0) Further company coverage: