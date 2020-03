March 4 (Reuters) - Millendo Therapeutics Inc:

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS - PRELIMINARILY ESTIMATES THAT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BALANCE WAS $63.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS- AMENDED AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 5, 2019 TO INCLUDE SVB LEERINK LLC AS ADDITIONAL SALES AGENT FOR CO'S AT MARKET OFFERING PROGRAM Source text: (bit.ly/2VIA3JP) Further company coverage: