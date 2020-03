BRIEF-Millendo Therapeutics Expects Topline Results From Phase 2b Study Of Livoletide In Q2

March 11 (Reuters) - Millendo Therapeutics Inc:

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 2B STUDY OF LIVOLETIDE IN PATIENTS WITH PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME EXPECTED IN EARLY 2Q20

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND RESTRICTED CASH WERE $63.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019

* MILLENDO - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 2B STUDY OF NEVANIMIBE IN PATIENTS WITH CLASSIC CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA EXPECTED IN 2H20

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - SUCCESSFUL FINANCINGS STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION, EXTENDING CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO BEGIN FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDIES OF MLE-301 IN SECOND HALF OF 2020