BRIEF-Millendo Therapeutics Provides Corporate And Pipeline Update

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CORPORATE AND PIPELINE UPDATE

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS-MLE-301, A SELECTIVE NEUROKININ 3 RECEPTOR (NK3R) ANTAGONIST, ADVANCING WITH FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIALS EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 3Q20

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - FURTHER INVESTMENT IN NEVANIMIBE FOR CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA (CAH) NOT PLANNED FOLLOWING INTERIM DATA REVIEW

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - STRATEGIC EVALUATION IN PLACE TO DETERMINE FUTURE CORPORATE STRATEGY

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - FINISHED Q1 2020 WITH $58.9 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH