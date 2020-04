BRIEF-Millendo Therapeutics To Discontinue Livoletide Program In PWS

April 6 (Reuters) - Millendo Therapeutics Inc:

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 2B STUDY OF LIVOLETIDE IN PATIENTS WITH PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME (PWS)

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS INC - TO DISCONTINUE LIVOLETIDE PROGRAM IN PWS AND FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF PIPELINE ASSETS NEVANIMIBE AND MLE-301

* MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS - LIVOLETIDE DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF CHANGE IN HYPERPHAGIA, FOOD-RELATED BEHAVIORS