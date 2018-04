April 30 (Reuters) - MillenMin Ventures Inc:

* MILLENMIN VENTURES INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF TWO BOARD COMMITTEES AND DIRECTOR AND OFFICER APPOINTMENTS

* MILLENMIN VENTURES INC - LEE CHAM WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MILLENMIN

* MILLENMIN VENTURES INC - CHING FU CHENG HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND SECRETARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)