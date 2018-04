April 23 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp:

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS ENTERS INTO US$10 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP - COMPANY REITERATED IT HAS NO PRESENT INTENTION TO UNDERTAKE A STOCK CONSOLIDATION

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS - ENTERS $10 MILLION REVOLVING MULTI-DRAW CREDIT FACILITY WITH EASTMORE GLOBAL LTD, WITH INITIAL DRAWDOWN UNDER FACILITY BEING $1.1 MILLION