Sept 15 (Reuters) - Millennial Lithium Corp

* Millennial Lithium Corp announces upsize to previously announced public offering to C$10 million

* Millennial Lithium Corp - co ‍increased size of offering from C$5 million to C$10 million, or from 4 million units to 8 million units​

* Millennial Lithium Corp - under revised terms, Canaccord Genuity to act as agent of co in connection with offering at a price of $1.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: