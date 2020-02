BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Says FY Profit Attributable NZ$49.7 Mln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$49.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$49.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE NZ$229.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$218.8 MILLION

* RECENT TRAVEL ISSUES FROM CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT Q1 OPERATIONS & RESULTS

* RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FULLY IMPUTED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS CO’S LAND DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS TO DELIVER POSITIVE CONTRIBUTIONS TO BOTTOM LINE IN FY

* CANCELLATIONS FROM CHINESE OPERATORS TO RESULT IN REVENUE LOSS BETWEEN NZ$2 MILLION & NZ$3 MILLION FOR FUTURE MONTHS