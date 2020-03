BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Sees H1 Hotel Revenue Loss About NZ$24 MLN

March 18 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Ltd:

* MCK WAS NOW FORECASTING THAT LEVEL OF HOTEL REVENUE LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 WOULD BE ABOUT NZ$24 MILLION

* RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM INSURERS ON TUESDAY THAT THESE LOSSES ARE NOT COVERED

* IF CURRENT TRADING PATTERNS CONTINUE IN H2, SEES 2020 FY RESULT FOR HOTEL OPERATIONS WOULD RUN AT LOSS

* MCK HAS SUSPENDED ANY PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2020 INDEFINITELY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* CONFIRMED DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON 10 FEB (7.5 CENTS PER SHARE) WOULD BE PAID IN MAY AS ANNOUNCED

* CO’S HOTEL RESTAURANTS AND BARS WILL EITHER CLOSE OR OPERATE UNDER REDUCED HOURS IN NEAR FUTURE

* "THERE WILL BE REDUCED HOURS, THERE WILL BE JOB LOSSES"