May 4 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC:

* Q1 REVPAR 68.48 STG VERSUS 70.66 STG YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 217 MILLION STG VERSUS 223 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q1 NEW YORK REVPAR INCREASED BY 7.1%

* Q1 HOTEL REVENUE 187 MILLION STG VERSUS 191 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 26 MILLION STG VERSUS 13 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q1 SINGAPORE REVPAR WAS UP BY 1.1%

* SAYS Q1 LONDON REVPAR DECREASED BY 9.4%