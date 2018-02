BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Says 2017 Revenue Rose 8.9 Pct

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc:

* ‍GROUP REVPAR FOR 2017 INCREASED BY 7.9% TO £82.78​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2017 GREW BY 8.9% TO £1,008M​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 36.1% TO £147M​

* ‍EXPECTS TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR TRANSFORMATION TO REPOSITIONING OF HOTELS

* ‍RECOMMENDS A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 4.42P PER SHARE (2016: 5.66P)​

* ‍IN FIRST 31 DAYS OF TRADING IN 2018, GROUP REVPAR IN CONSTANT CURRENCY INCREASED BY 3.6%​

* ‍AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, GROUP HAD NET DEBT OF £650M (DEC 2016: NET DEBT £707M)​

* "‍CONCERNS ABOUT BREXIT HAVE AFFECTED OUR UK HOTELS ESP IN LONDON, WHERE THERE WERE ALREADY PRESSURES ON LABOUR COSTS"​