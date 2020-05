BRIEF-Millennium Services Group Says Revenue For 2H FY20 To Be About 15%-20% Lower

May 26 (Reuters) - Millennium Services Group Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR 2HFY20 TO BE ABOUT 15%-20% LOWER

* 2HFY20 EBITDA IMPACT EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN IMPACT ON REVENUE

* QUALIFIED FOR JOB KEEPER IN AUSTRALIA & WAGE SUBSIDY PROGRAM IN NZ

* GROSS MARGIN FOR 2HFY20 ANTICIPATED TO REDUCE BY ABOUT 200 TO 250 BASIS POINTS

* STOOD DOWN ABOUT 30% OF ITS WORKFORCE IN RESPONSE TO CLIENT SERVICE REDUCTIONS

* REVENUE IMPACTED DURING LAST QUARTER OF FY20 BY TEMPORARY SERVICE REDUCTIONS FROM CUSTOMERS