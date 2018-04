April 24 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA :

* QTRLY EBITDA $554 MILLION VERSUS $542 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY LATAM ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IMPROVED TO 3.9%, UP 5.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* QTRLY HOME REVENUE UP 7.6%

* STRONG MOMENTUM CO SAW IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 HAS CONTINUED INTO Q1 OF 2018, AND ARE ON TRACK WITH GUIDANCE

* QTRLY MOBILE RECOVERY CONTINUES, WITH GROWTH OF 0.9%, WITH MOBILE DATA UP 17.7%