FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Millicom Q2 revenue $1,517 mln vs $1,540 mln
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Millicom Q2 revenue $1,517 mln vs $1,540 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Q2 EBITDA $535 million versus $538 million last year

* Raising our long-term ambition to 15 million homes passed.

* Millicom - 2017 FY outlook, based on constant currency and at constant perimeter with Guatemala and Honduras fully consolidated, remains unchanged

* Q2 revenue $1,517 million versus $1,540 million year ago

* Expect FY results near low-end of guidance, mostly to reflect weaker than expected results from African operations

* Sees FY 2017 service revenue low single-digit % organic growth

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA mid-to-high single-digit % organic growth

* For 2017 continue to anticipate achieving equity free cash flow breakeven for the Africa region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.