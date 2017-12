Dec 19 (Reuters) - Millicom:

* TO SELL ITS RWANDA BUSINESS TO BHARTI AIRTEL

* SAYS ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY 6X 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA, PAYABLE OVER TWO YEARS, CONSISTING OF A MIX OF CASH, VENDOR LOAN NOTE AND EARN OUT​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)