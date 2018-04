April 27 (Reuters) - Million Stars Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY FOR 2017/2018 3RD QUARTER

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFIT MARGINS OF NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY FOR 3RD QUARTER OF MORE THAN HK$100 MILLION