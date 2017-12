Dec 19 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX AGREES TO LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT WITH FORMER EMPLOYEE

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - WILLIAM​ ‍MILLS HAS AGREED NOT TO SELL ANY PRODUCTS OF HIS CURRENT EMPLOYER TO ANY MIMEDX CUSTOMER SERVICED BY MILLS FOR NINE MONTHS