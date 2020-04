MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ACCESS TO CAPITAL AND FINANCING

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - CO’S APPLICATION FOR A PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN UNDER CARES ACT HAS BEEN APPROVED

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - AGREED TO TERMS FOR AN AMENDMENT TO ITS TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BLUE TORCH