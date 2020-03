BRIEF-Mimedx Announces Filing Of 2018 Annual Report

March 17 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX ANNOUNCES FILING OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - EFFORTS ARE UNDERWAY TO COMPLETE AND FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - HAS COMPLETED ABOUT HALF OF COMMITTED REMEDIAL ACTIONS TO DATE

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REMEDIAL ACTIONS DURING COURSE OF 2020, PRIOR TO EXPIRATION OF FDA’S ENFORCEMENT DISCRETION PERIOD

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - PROVIDED TIMELY RESPONSES TO FDA REGARDING EACH FORM 483 OBSERVATION

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - EXPECT 2019 REVENUE TO DECLINE FROM 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN 25% TO 28%

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - IN H2 2019 AND BEGINNING OF 2020, WE BELIEVE OUR REVENUES STABILIZED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: