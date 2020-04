MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF VA PRICING INVESTIGATION

* MIMEDX GROUP - WITHOUT ADMITTING ALLEGATIONS, CO HAS AGREED TO PAY $6.5 MILLION TO DOJ TO RESOLVE VA PRICING MATTER

* MIMEDX - SETTLEMENT WITH DOJ RESOLVING INVESTIGATION CONCERNING ACCURACY OF COMMERCIAL PRICING DISCLOSURES TO U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS