Oct 9 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company’s share repurchase program

* MiMedx - ‍action by board authorizing additional share repurchase brings total authorized to $110 million since share repurchase program commenced May 2014​

* MiMedx - ‍in light of short seller actions, board believes stock repurchases continue to be "extremely positive investment" for MiMedx​