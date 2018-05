BRIEF-Mimedx Comments On Matters Related To Former Va Employees

May 10 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX COMMENTS ON MATTERS RELATED TO FORMER VA EMPLOYEES

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - COMMENTED ON INDICTMENT FILED IN COURT AGAINST INDIVIDUALS PREVIOUSLY EMPLOYED BY DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

* MIMEDX GROUP - CO MAINTAINS COMPLIANCE PROGRAM THAT MONITORS ACTIVITIES OF SALES REPRESENTATIVES

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ON OCCASION, CO ENGAGES PROVIDERS TO PERFORM SERVICES ON BEHALF, SUCH AS PROVIDING SCIENTIFIC & CLINICAL EDUCATION PRESENTATIONS

* MIMEDX GROUP - MIMEDX POLICY REQUIRES SPEAKERS TO ATTEST TO RECEIPT OF ANY REQUIRED AUTHORIZATION FROM INSTITUTIONS TO SPEAK ON CO’S BEHALF

* MIMEDX GROUP - ON PREVIOUS OCCASIONS, MIMEDX INFORMED SHAREHOLDERS IT HAS BEEN PROACTIVE IN PROVIDING DATA TO VA OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL

* MIMEDX GROUP - CO PROVIDED DATA TO VA OFFICE RELATIVE TO CONCERNS WITH CERTAIN TERMINATED EMPLOYEES POSSIBLY NOT FOLLOWING VA RULES & REGULATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)