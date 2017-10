Aug 4 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* MiMedx files with the FDA to initiate its Investigational New Drug Achilles Tendonitis Phase 3 clinical trial

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍company expects patient enrollment to commence in next few months​

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍plans to submit a Biologic License Application (BLA) to FDA for Tendonitis when company's Plantar Fasciitis Phase 3 trial completes​