Dec 13 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX FORECASTS 2018 REVENUE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $383 MILLION TO $387 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 TO $0.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.35

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S