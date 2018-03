March 2 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX GROUP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* MIMEDX - NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE QUANTITATIVE DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES IN RESULTS BETWEEN 2017, PRIOR PERIODS UNTIL AUDIT COMMITTEE COMPLETES INVESTIGATION Source text (bit.ly/2t9DPzh) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)