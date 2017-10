Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* DR. GLORIA MATTHEWS JOINS MIMEDX AS ITS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY ALSO REAFFIRMED ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED REVENUE EXPECTATIONS FOR Q3 OF 2017​

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $79.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S