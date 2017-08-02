FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MiMedx Groups says initiates phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 5:33 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-MiMedx Groups says initiates phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx initiates phase 3 plantar fasciitis clinical trial

* MiMedx anticipates enrolling first phase 3 patient within next 30 to 60 days

* Submitted a formal investigational new drug amendment to food and drug administration requesting initiation of phase 3 trial​

* To date, co ‍has received no comments or changes to amendment filing or phase 3 protocol, is moving forward with phase 3 trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.