BRIEF-MiMedx Groups says initiates phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:
* MiMedx initiates phase 3 plantar fasciitis clinical trial
* MiMedx anticipates enrolling first phase 3 patient within next 30 to 60 days
* Submitted a formal investigational new drug amendment to food and drug administration requesting initiation of phase 3 trial
* To date, co has received no comments or changes to amendment filing or phase 3 protocol, is moving forward with phase 3 trial