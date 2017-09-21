FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 12:59 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-MiMedx provides information on its interaction with the SEC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* MiMedx provides information on its interaction with the SEC

* Says ‍to its knowledge, no proceedings have been initiated against MiMedx by SEC or any other governmental agency at this time​

* MiMedx - addressed comment letter from SEC earlier this year, which letter covered variety of topics, including revenue recognition policies, procedures​

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍no restatement was required as a result of comment letter received on April 27, 2017​

* Says it believes that government’s investigation will confirm co’s audit committee’s prior findings​

* Mimedx-After Sept 7, got subpoena from SEC that appears to relate to ex-employees’ allegations, related to matters subject of internal investigation​

* Mimedx Group Inc - is working with sec in its investigation of accusations and supplying all of documents requested​

* Mimedx Group Inc - ‍believes that matters related to subpoena were reviewed as part of completed investigation​

* Mimedx Group Inc - ‍engaged expert in revenue recognition who reviewed and confirmed company’s revenue recognition practices to be “proper​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
