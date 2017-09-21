BRIEF-MiMedx provides information on its interaction with the SEC

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc
* MiMedx provides information on its interaction with the SEC
* Says to its knowledge, no proceedings have been initiated against MiMedx by SEC or any other governmental agency at this time
* MiMedx - addressed comment letter from SEC earlier this year, which letter covered variety of topics, including revenue recognition policies, procedures
* MiMedx Group Inc - no restatement was required as a result of comment letter received on April 27, 2017
* Says it believes that government’s investigation will confirm co’s audit committee’s prior findings
* Mimedx-After Sept 7, got subpoena from SEC that appears to relate to ex-employees’ allegations, related to matters subject of internal investigation
* Mimedx Group Inc - is working with sec in its investigation of accusations and supplying all of documents requested
* Mimedx Group Inc - believes that matters related to subpoena were reviewed as part of completed investigation
* Mimedx Group Inc - engaged expert in revenue recognition who reviewed and confirmed company's revenue recognition practices to be "proper"