March 26 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX REPORTS POSITIVE PAIN AND FOOT FUNCTION RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OF AMNIOFIX® INJECTABLE IN THE TREATMENT OF PLANTAR FASCIITIS

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - AMNIOFIX INJECTABLE ACHIEVES PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ‍STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PAIN AND FUNCTION COMPARED TO PLACEBO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: