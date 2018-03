March 15 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX ANNOUNCES EXPECTATION TO EXCEED THE $92 MILLION TOP END OF FIRST QUARTER REVENUE GUIDANCE

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $92 MILLION

* ‍ RECENTLY INFORMED U.S. DOJ IS ALSO REVIEWING CO’S CERTAIN SALES AND DISTRIBUTION PRACTICES ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS​

* ‍CONTINUES TO PROVIDE DOCUMENTS IN RESPONSE TO SUBPOENA SERVED LAST YEAR BY SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: