BRIEF-MiMedx says FDA approves investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of knee
October 17, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-MiMedx says FDA approves investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of knee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx notified by FDA that it can proceed with phase 2B investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of the knee

* MiMedx group - ‍ believe results of co’s BLA clinical trials for Amniofix injectable and safety profile will demand a price per dose of $1,000 or more​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

