Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc

* Mimedx Group says ‍certain individuals or entities not associated with co are establishing fake email accounts to impersonate executives at co​

* Mimedx Group Inc says company has turned investigation into fake email accounts over to authorities​

* Mimedx Group Inc says ‍“we believe this activity is related to recent short seller attacks on company”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: