April 26 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX REPORTS UNREVIEWED FIRST QUARTER REVENUE EXCEEDED UPPER END OF ITS GUIDANCE

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $96 MILLION TO $98 MILLION

* HAVE RAISED FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A REVISED RANGE OF $389 MILLION TO $394 MILLION

* MIMEDX GROUP - REAFFIRMED EXPECTATIONS FOR GROSS MARGIN, OPERATING INCOME, GAAP DILUTED EPS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $384.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: